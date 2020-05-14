Commissioned by the Lucerne Festival 2019, Don Li’s composition is based on a quote made by Jojo Mayer in a YouTube-interview: The drummer talks about the relationship between repetition and groove and how their effect induces a different state of mind (»different zones«). Rhythmical speech pattern and melody of his quote form the basic template of the one hour-long composition. Instead of exploring extravagant playing techniques for string quartet, Don Li focusses on block chords: Dark, perpetual and driven by hypnotic odd meters, they open the gateway to the »different zones«. This visually striking synopsis of the work offers a glimpse at this extraordinary collaboration.