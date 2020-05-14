Welcome to VAN.
A guide to livestream concerts during the coronavirus outbreak.
Here’s our preliminary list of freely available performances that can be heard (and seen) online, including live concerts to virtual audiences and shows from institutional archives. We’ll keep adding to this list, and we invite institutions and fans to send us new links as they come in.
#78 • 02.11.2017
How to tackle it, in issue #78.
#16 • 07.07.2016
Pierre-Laurent Aimard after the Aldeburgh Festival.
#05 • 17.03.2016
Dr. Joanne Loewy, director of the Louis Armstrong Center for Music and Medicine, on the pitfalls of the audition process.
#117 • 23.08.2018
What happened to an entire generation of promising composers?
Video of the Week
DIFFERENT ZONES by Don Li for
Jojo Mayer & JACK Quartet
Commissioned by the Lucerne Festival 2019, Don Li’s composition is based on a quote made by Jojo Mayer in a YouTube-interview: The drummer talks about the relationship between repetition and groove and how their effect induces a different state of mind (»different zones«). Rhythmical speech pattern and melody of his quote form the basic template of the one hour-long composition. Instead of exploring extravagant playing techniques for string quartet, Don Li focusses on block chords: Dark, perpetual and driven by hypnotic odd meters, they open the gateway to the »different zones«. This visually striking synopsis of the work offers a glimpse at this extraordinary collaboration.
Audio of the Week
“Losing Touch,” by Edmund Campion
“Losing Touch,” by the American composer Edmund Campion, a student of Gérard Grisey, has something of his mentor’s pristine microtonal rigor, combined with the West Coast influences of Harry Partch. Performed on vibraphone here by Fernando Rocha.
Collection: Brian Ferneyhough at 75
To celebrate the 75th birthday of Coventry-born composer Brian Ferneyhough, the Birmingham Contemporary Music Group has invited the pioneering Arditti Quartet to perform his music in the heart of the Midlands. Also featuring Oliver Janes on clarinet and the conductor Emilio Pomarico, a concert on December Sunday, December 9 at 4 p.m. will present works by Ferneyhough, Jonathan Harvey, Charlotte Bray and Michael Wolters.
An interview with Brian ...
An interview with Brian Ferneyhough.
The composer on clashes, frictions,...
Kampela on Ferneyhough’s “La terre est un homme” and other strange, beautiful music.
#42 • 02.02.2017
Oscar Edelstein’s curiosity and ...
“When you follow Ferneyhough, well, you are going to be alone with your music.”
What British musicians listened to ...
British musicians, including the composer Charlotte Bray, reckon with the triggering of Article 50.
International Telekom Beethoven Competition
Orchestra final
The 8th International Telekom Beethoven Competition will conclude with the orchestra finale at the Telekom Forum Bonn. Together with the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn, the three finalists will interpret one of Beethoven’s piano concertos under the direction of General Music Director Dirk Kaftan. Which piano concertos will be heard, however, will be decided shortly before the finale: all participating pianists will prepare two piano concertos. But which work is interpreted by which finalist is decided by lot…
The Telekom Beethoven Competition Bonn, for young pianists, pursues two central objectives: It is primarily dedicated to promoting young talent and contributes to keeping Ludwig van Beethoven’s great legacy alive and active in his hometown of Bonn.
